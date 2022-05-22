Maha: MCOCA court sentences two men to 8 years in jail for armed robbery, attempt to murder
Thane: A special MCOCA court in Thane district has convicted two persons for armed dacoity and attempt to murder and sentenced them to eight years rigorous imprisonment.
Special MCOCA Judge VY Jadhav, in his order delivered on Saturday, also fined the duo Rs 10,10,000 each, while a third accused was acquitted, an official said.
Public Prosecutor Sanjay More said the duo and one more person had entered a luxury bus on the night of December 5, 2014 and robbed passengers, including a patrolling police team travelling in the vehicle in mufti.
They brandished a revolver, threw chilli powder in the eyes of one of the policemen and robbed his gold chain, and inflicted severe injuries on other policemen when they came to the help of their colleague.
Seventeen witnesses were examined during the trial, leading to Gangaram Gorakhnath Bhagdare and Rakesh Sanjay Parivar being sentenced to eight years in jail, the special public prosecutor said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
A timely intervention22 May 2022 2:57 PM GMT
Thawing relations22 May 2022 2:55 PM GMT
Talking Shop: The Softer Side22 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoins TMC22 May 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress:PM Modi22 May 2022 2:03 PM GMT