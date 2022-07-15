Maha: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi, held
Thane: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her father in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
The police have arrested the 34-year-old accused for the crime that took place on Thursday, senior inspector C R Kakade of Bhiwandi town police station said.
According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the child and later strangled her to death with a piece of cloth.
The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the official said.
