Maha: Man held for raping three-year-old relative
Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his three-year-old relative in the Kasarwadavali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.
The accused Subash Dubey is unemployed and lived with the victim's family at Turbhe pada, an official said.
Dubey would sexually abuse the girl in the absence of her parents, he said, adding that unable to bear the pain, the victim complained to her mother on Thursday.
The family lodged a complaint with the police late on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested, the official added.
The accused has been charged with section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
Further investigations will be carried out after the victim's medical examination, he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to...3 Jan 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Bhumi Pednekar to have a special appearance in 'Shubh...3 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT
C'garh: 6 fall ill after toxic gas leak in Bhilai steel...3 Jan 2020 7:42 AM GMT
Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over registry papers to...3 Jan 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Women, queer community members take out protest march...3 Jan 2020 7:00 AM GMT