Maha: Man crushed to death by speeding petrol tanker

Akola: A 40-year-old man was crushed to death by a petrol tanker during the victory procession of a candidate who won the Zilla Parishad elections here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, when a speeding petrol tanker ran over Rahul Abhimanyu Ingle, a resident of Nimkarda village in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said.

While the tanker driver was arrested, the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Revellers were celebrating the victory of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Ramkumar Gavankar in the Zilla Parishad elections, results of which were declared on Wednesday, the official said.