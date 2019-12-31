Maha legislature session on Jan 8 to ratify SC/ST Quota Bill
Mumbai: A special one-day session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on January 8 to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.
The Constitution Amendment bill, which was passed by Parliament on December 11, has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the state assemblies before it is brought into force.
The Centre's communication to Maharashtra government said the ratification should be done before January 25, state government sources said on Monday. The reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020.
The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on February 24.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve31 Dec 2019 11:16 AM GMT
Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in...31 Dec 2019 11:12 AM GMT
Sever cold wave continues in UP, temp touches zero degrees...31 Dec 2019 10:50 AM GMT
Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra...31 Dec 2019 10:48 AM GMT
2 more confirmed dead, several missing in Aus bushfires31 Dec 2019 10:31 AM GMT