Maha launches Rs 10 lunch plate scheme on pilot basis

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Sunday launched its much-awaited 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme, which is aimed at providing a meal to the poor for just Rs 10, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Under the scheme, which was launched on a pilot basis, thalis or lunch plates would be available to people at designated centres/ canteens during a stipulated time in all the districts.

Launching of the scheme was one of the poll promises made by the Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in a coalition government.

In Mumbai, district guardian minister Aslam Shaikh inaugurated the "Shiv Bhojan Thali" canteen at the civic-run Nair hospital.

A similar centre was unveiled by Tourism Minister and Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray at the collector's office in Bandra.

Guardian ministers of Pune and Nashik, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal formally launched the scheme in their respective districts.

Under the pilot scheme, at least one 'Shiv Bhojan' canteen has been started at district headquarters.

According to officials, guardian ministers and other dignitaries inaugurated the centers in various districts.

The 'thali' consists of two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and dal. The thalis would be available for people between 12 noon and 2 pm, officials said, adding that each canteen is going to serve at least 500 thalis (plates) per day.

On the inaugural day, scores of people queued up at many such centres at various places.