Maha Kumbh imbedded in Indian culture, centuries old Akhadas are epitome of event

New Delhi: Most awaited and sought after, the biggest religious congregation's first 'shahi snan' of the Maha Kumbh (immortal pot), took place on Maha Shivratri (March 11), at Haridwar, with around three million people taking a holy dip at Brahamkund at Har-Ki-Pauri, considered as the primordial place, where nectar fell during a tug of war ('Samudramanthan') between deities and demons.



Every 'shahi snan' (royal bath) begins with the holy dip by different 'akhadas'. Akhadas have centuries old history attached for being into existence. Per se, the religious history of the country, the Hindu seer Adi Shankaracharaya formed akhadas in the 8th century for uniting the sadhu's organisations, protecting the sanatan (eternal) way of life and saving humanity from foreign invaders.

Generally speaking, akhadas, relate to areas meant for having 'kushtis' (wrestling ground), a form of an Indian martial art. Presently, there are 13 akhadas in the country. Harpal Singh, a former wrestler, yoga practitioner and retired from corporate world, said, "Actually, the word akhada is an imprecise form of the word 'akhand', meaning thereby a group of religious people who are inseparable."

Presence of akhadas is of paramount importance during the 'shahi snan'. The thirteen akhadas, including Juna (the biggest akhada, following deity Dattareya), Kinnar, Mahanirvani, Niranjani and others came out with their processions for the holy dip, whereas some of the Mahamandelashwars of different akhadas, made their entry while sitting on the chariot.

Singh further added, "These different akhadas, by and large, follow almost the same religious principles, beliefs and customs, including the knowledge of the weaponry and scriptures, besides akhadas categorising on the deities, they pay their reverence to, be it: Udasin, Vaishnava and Shaiva. Off late, the akhadas, too, have started indulging in social work and providing education."

Akhadas primarily came into existence for saving the Indian soil from invaders. Pandat Brij Bihari Lal Sharma, possessing knowledge of akhadas, opined, "There was time in the history when the existence of Bharat rahstra (country) came under threat with rise of Muslims and other sects, then these akhadas came into existence to keep away the foreign invasions with akhadas brigades having their own weaponry. An earlier known fact, there were 13 'sanghas' aka 'akhadas' spread from then Godavari river to north Bharat and included the ascetics from all sects."

All 13 akhadas have a hierarchy, beginning form Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwar and Mahant, and these titles are attained by the state of Paramhansa, possessing qualities of humbleness and intelligence. As known, akhadas were formed to protect India from foreign incursion, Adi Shankaracharya, the founder of akhadas, founded seven major akhadas, known as Mahanirvani, Niranjani, Juna, Atal, Avahan, Agni and Anand. These akhadas are also known as 'sanyasis' and 'bairagi' sadhus akhadas.

Nashik, Varanasi, Junagarh, Haridwar and Prayagraj are the few places, where these akhadas either having their headquarters or were founded. Further, some akhadas have linkages to Sikhism, likes of Nirmal akhada also Udasin akhada were founded in Punjab, with Sri Guru Granth Sahib as its 'isht dev pustak' and inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh.

Worshipping their five-colour-flag and weapons, Digambar Ani akhada is based out of Haridwar and its seers, dressed in saffron, often travel, spreading the message of 'sanatan dharma'. Somdev, a Vedic professor at Haridwar, said, "The ascetics of the Viashnav akhadas used to protect Hindus and their temples from overseas invaders and call themselves as 'bairgai' or 'alakha'. Akhadas, namely: Digambar, Nirmohi and Nirvani are famous sects of Vaishnav akhadas, worshipping Lord Vishnu."

Atal Akhada aka Atal Badshah Akhada, amongst the oldest is famous for holding Naga's ordination ceremony. Whereas, there are no Naga sadhus in Panchagni akhada, only Brahmins who adorn 'janeu' (a sacred white thread) can join this akhada and here seers are prohibited to consume any intoxicant. Known for its opulence, Anand Akhada is amongst the oldest worship Suryanarayan and is situated at Nshik.

Somdev adds, "Amongst the biggest akhada is the Juna akhada, founded by Adi Shankaracharya, having its roots at Varanasi, and the rich tradition of its 'naga sadhus' who are consecrated to this designation only during Mahakumbh and Kumbh melas. Also, by some, they are called as naga sanyasis, because, few may not wear clothes during severe winters. The right to be naga, or naked, is considered as a mark of renunciation from the materialistic world. Another akhada founded in 904 AD, the Niranjan akhada, based out of Prayagraj, is the second largest."

Akhadas, have a long history amongst Hindus, and the apex body of akhadas, Akhil Bharatayia Akhada Parishad, its core-committee members are branching out into social work, by opening schools and other educational institutes, teaching Sanskrit and other skills.

Though, each akhada has its own sets of principles, culture and ethos, but when it comes to shahi snan, they all come on the same platform with the onset of largest congregation. To take a holy dip and viewing the akhadas in action, people visit Haridwar on April 12, April 14 and April 21.