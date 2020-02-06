Maha govt mulls slapping MCOCA on gutka kingpins

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is "seriously considering" to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the kingpins of illegal gutka trade.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet on Thursday that the government is seriously considering to trace the masterminds of the gutka trade in the state and slap MCOCA on them. He also said that orders have been given to hold the local Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and police officials responsible at places where gutka is found stocked or transported.

Directives have been issued to take action against such officials, he said in the tweet. These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, which was attended by Deshmukh and FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne. Sale and consumption of gutka has been banned in the state since 2012.