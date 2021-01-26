Maha Governor had time to meet Kangana Ranaut but has no time for farmers: Pawar

Mumbai: The Centre may pass any law undermining the Constitution and on the back of its majority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they will not keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling party are destroyed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.



Addressing a rally organised here to express solidarity with the farmers agitating near Delhi, Pawar also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for heading to Goa at a time when peasants from the state were to submit a memorandum to the latter against the new farm laws.

He alleged Koshyari, who is also the Goa governor, had time to meet Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after the BMC last year demolished parts of her office here, but has no time for farmers.

The former Union agriculture minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not enquiring about the condition of farmers agitating near Delhi borders against the farm laws for two months now in cold weather.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah and others also addressed the rally held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

You may pass any law undermining the Constitution, not keeping in with the reputation of Parliament and destroying the Parliamentary system on the back of your majority.

But remember one thing, once the common man and farmers of the country rise, whether you withdraw the laws or not, they will not keep quiet until they destroy you and the law, Pawar said during the rally.

Pawar alleged that the farm laws were passed without detailed discussion in Parliament despite the opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned.

The bills could have been discussed by a select committee, but it did not happen,

he said.

People (leaders from opposition) opposed it. But the laws were declared passed without discussion. This is the insult of the Constitution, he alleged.

He said the farmers fight is not easy as those who are in power are not affectionate towards the protesters.