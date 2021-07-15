Maha gives nod to ACB for open inquiry into corruption charges against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has given its permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an open inquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Mumbai Police Commissioner ParamBir Singh made by another police officer, an official of the agency said on Thursday. The ACB had sought permission to initiate open inquiry against Singh into the charges levelled by police inspector AnupDange and the government gave its nod on Wednesday, he said.

Dange was suspended last year and reinstated into the police service earlier this year.

The ACB official said that the probe is based on the complaint by Dange, who alleged that he was approached by a man claiming to be ParamBir Singh's relative and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to reinstate him into the force.

Dange was earlier attached to Gamdevi police station and is now attached to Mumbai police's south control room. He had written a letter to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in February this year, in which he had levelled allegations against Singh.

Dange alleged that Singh had tried to shield some people having underworld links from the law when he was the DG of the ACB.

In his letter to the state government, Dange had said that in November 2019, when he went to shut down a pub in south Mumbai, the owner claimed to know Singh well. Dange, however, went on to file a complaint after a scuffle broke out outside the pub while the police were taking action against the pub.

Dange alleged that after Singh became Mumbai police commissioner, he suspended him. He claimed that a person claiming to be Singh's relative approached him and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to reinstate him.