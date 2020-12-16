Maha: Ganja worth Rs 26,800 seized in Thane; 3 arrested

Thane: Thane police have seized 'ganja', a banned drug, worth Rs 26,880 and arrested two men and a woman in this connection, a police official said on Wednesday.



After getting a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed a 19-year-old man, native of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, in Kalyan town here on December 7.

The police seized 1.7 kg 'ganja' (cannabis) worth Rs 26,880 from his possession, a police release said.

During interrogation of the accused, the police came to know that a 49-year-old woman, also hailing from Jalgaon, had given him the stock for disposal.

A police team from Thane rushed to Jalgaon and arrested the woman on Monday, the release said.

The woman told the police that she got the stock from another Jalgaon-based man, aged 46, who was also subsequently nabbed, it said.

The police also said that 116 kg of 'ganja' and 50 litres of country-made liquor were earlier seized from the residence of the 46-year-old man in February 2018 and he was also arrested at that time.

The woman had got into the business following the death of her husband, a police official said.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.