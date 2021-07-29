Maha: Five cops named in two FIRs against Param Bir Singh shunted to Local Arms unit

Mumbai: Five police officers, including two DCPs and as many ACPs, named in two FIRs registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh were shifted to the Local Arms (LA) unit in view of the ongoing investigation into these cases, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIRs were registered on the charges of extortion, cheating, forgery and kidnapping for ransom under the Indian Penal Code against Singh and other police officers at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai and the Kopri police station in Thane on the complaints lodged by the developer Shyam Sunder Agarwal and by his nephew Sharad Agarwal, respectively. The order to shift the five officers to the LA unit was issued by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Tuesday, the official said.

DCP Akbar Pathan, DCP Parag Manere, ACP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, ACP Siddharth Shinde, and police inspector Asha Korke, who was posted at the Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, are the officers who have now been attached to the LA unit till further orders, he added.

Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed to conduct a probe into an extortion case against Singh and seven others registered at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai and another case registered with the crime branch, an official said on Wednesday.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale issued orders for setting up the SIT on July 25, he said.