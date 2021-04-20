Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

Thane: A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months' pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.



The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run COVID-19 hospital, located at an Art Gallery, due to her critical condition and low oxygen saturation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) spokesperson said.

She gave birth to a baby boy through normal delivery on Monday, the official said in a release.

The official claimed it is the first time that a pregnant woman patient had a normal delivery in the KDMC-run COVID-19 hospital.

As the newborn was underweight, he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private hospital, the release said.

The health of the mother and the child is improving, officials said.