Maha Cong chief Patole accuses NCP of betrayal again
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday kept up his attack on the ally Nationalist Congress Party, accusing it of betrayal in local elections in Bhandara and Gondia districts. Earlier in the day, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar berated Patole's earlier tirade and stressed the need for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to remain intact. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are the main constituents of the alliance. "Violating a written understanding between MVA allies and joining hands with the BJP for the posts of president and chairman in Bhandara and Gondia Zilla Parishads was betrayal. What is this if not backstabbing," Patole said here.
