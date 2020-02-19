Maha CM visits Shivneri Fort on Shivaji's birth anniversary
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.
The Maratha warrior king was born in Shivneri, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune, in 1630.
Thackeray attended some programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', in Shivneri and also reviewed development works at the fort.
The Shiv Sena president also took to Twitter to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Shiv Jayanti'.
Though February 19 is the official date of 'Shiv Jayanti', the Shiv Sena believes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the Hindu calendar.
State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Ashok Chavan, both ministers in the Thackeray Cabinet, also paid their respects to Shivaji Maharaj in their Twitter posts.
NCP president Sharad Pawar also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and tweeted that his bravery and administrative excellence is incomparable.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.
"Salutations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.
