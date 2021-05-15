Maha CM Thackeray urges sugar cooperatives to produce oxygen

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged the sugar cooperative industry to produce oxygen, much needed for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

He was speaking after attending the virtual inauguration of an oxygen production plant of Dharashiv Sugar Cooperative in Osmanabad district. The sugar cooperative is the first in the state to start oxygen production, an official release said. Thackeray said the state needs to become self- sufficient in oxygen production to beat the second wave of COVID-19.

"Our production capacity is 1,200 metric tons (per day)while the demand is 1,700 metric tons. If we produce 3,000 metric tons of oxygen, we will be self-sufficient," he was quoted as saying.



