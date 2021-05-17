Maha CM asks family doctors to join fight against COVID-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to doctors who serve as family physicians to join the state's fight against COVID-19 and advise their patients under home isolation about the right treatment protocols. During a virtual interaction with private medical practitioners and members of the state COVID-19 task force, Thackeray said patients trust their family doctors more than anyone else. "The treatment protocols of COVID-19 patients in home isolation can be managed more effectively if their family physicians join the battle against the viral infection," the chief minister said.

He said family physicians can evaluate the COVID-19 patient's condition, co-morbidities and oxygen level during home isolationand guide them effectively regarding the need for hospitalisation.

"If the asymptomatic patients in home isolation are treated effectively,it would help reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate," he said. He said family doctors should also take into account the increasing sugar level of COVID-19 patients and how it can be restricted.