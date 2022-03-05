Maha chief secretary, Pune police get notice

Pune: The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Maharashtra and Pune police seeking in connection with the deaths of four persons inside a septic tank here.

Four persons, including three workers, died inside a septic tank of a residential building at Loni Kalbhor near Pune city on Wednesday morning.

As per a release, the NHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports about the incident and has issued notices, returnable within four weeks, to the chief secretary of Maharashtra and Pune police commissioner to submit reports on the status of the case.

"The report should include the details of compensation paid or if not, show cause why it should not be recommended to be paid to the next of kin of the four victims," the NHRC release stated. The commission has also asked for the details of the case registered, if any, against those who engaged the victims for sewage cleaning without providing adequate safety equipment, it said.