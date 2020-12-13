Maha: Case against 5 for duping businessman of Rs 32 lakh

Thane: Police have registered a case against five persons, including a couple, from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 32 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, a hotelier who had business interests in Africa, wanted to start a hotel business here and was looking for an opportunity.

Two of his friends referred him to the main accused, who claimed to be working at an ordnance factory in Ambernath township here, a police spokesman said.

The main accused offered to help the victim get a canteen contract for 1,200 employees at a cost of Rs 32 lakh without the tendering process.

The victim allegedly made a payment of Rs 32 lakh to him, but when he neither got the contract and nor a refund of his money, he filed a police complaint, the official said.

The police on Friday registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) against the main accused, his wife, mother and the two friends of the victim, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.