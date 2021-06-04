Maha caps black fungus treatment rates for pvt hospitals

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday capped the charges for treatment of mucormycosis patients at private hospitals in the state, where the official number of such cases has gone above 5,000. The state health department issued a notification to this effect, asking all charitable hospitals registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, to follow the capped charges while treating mucormycosis patients. The state government has identified 28 types of surgeries for mucormycosis or black fungus treatment, it said.



For surgeries, the minimum charges are fixed around Rs 6,000 in tier three cities, and the amount can rise up to Rs one lakh, depending on the region and the complexity of the treatment, said the notification, which will remain in force till July 31.