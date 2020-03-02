Maha: BJP-ruled local body passes resolution against CAA and NRC
Aurangabad: The BJP-ruled Selu municipal council in Parbhani district of Maharashtra has unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The council chairman Vinod Borade told PTI on Monday that the Nagar Parishad has 27 councillors including three co-opted members.
"The resolution was passed by majority without any opposition on February 28," he said.
He said local public public representatives were also in favour of such move.
Borade said he had summoned a meeting two days before the resolution was passed, as demanded by the members of the NCP, the Congress and seven councillors from the Muslim community.
The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December last year, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.
The new citizenship law triggered protests in many parts of the country since then despite the repeated claims made by the ruling BJP that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.
