Maha: BJP leaders discuss strategy for RS elections
Mumbai: Railway Minister and BJP's observer for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Sunday held a meeting with state BJP leaders.
After attending the meeting held at the BJP's office in south Mumbai, senior party leader Ashish Shelar said that strategy for the elections was finalised.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has called a meeting of its MLAs in Mumbai on June 7.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the meeting virtually as he is in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, said all the MLAs should vote as per their conscience.
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Uday Samant told reporters that all the four candidates of MVA will sail through comfortably.
"There is no need to worry. I don't know from where the BJP is getting the confidence to field three candidates," Uday Samant said.
