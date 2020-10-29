Maha: Banned tobacco items worth over Rs 76L seized; 2 held

Thane: Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 76 lakh from a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar strict, an official said on Thursday.

Two persons have also been arrested in this connection, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the vehicle coming from Haryana in Valiv area on Tuesday and seized gutka and other banned tobacco product worth Rs 76,10,500, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate spokesperson Tukaram Tatkar said.

Two persons in the vehicle, both residents of Haryana, were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.