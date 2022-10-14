Maha: Anil Deshmukh admitted to hospital

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an accused in a money laundering case, was on Friday admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for undergoing coronary angiography.



Deshmukh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in a money laundering case and was recently granted bail by the Bombay High court.

However, he is in judicial custody in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the metropolis.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's bail plea in the graft case is being heard by a special court.

The court had, on October 10, allowed his plea seeking permission to undergo a coronary angiography test at Jaslok Hospital here. However, as per sources, he could not be admitted to the hospital then as the jail authorities had not received intimation about the order.

The 71-year-old NCP leader was admitted to the hospital

on Friday, these sources confirmed.