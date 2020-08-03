Maha adds 9,509 Covid cases in day; 260 die, 9,926 recover

Mumbai: With the addition on 9,509 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 4,41,228 on Sunday, a state health department official said.



With 260 people succumbing to the infection during the day, the number of victims went up to 15,576, he said.

A total of of 9,926 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of the recovered cases in the state to 2,76,809, the official said. Maharashtra now has 1,48,537 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,105 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,16,436, while the number of cases in the metropolitan areas rose by 2,376 to 2,46,154.

Mumbai's total death toll now stands at 6,447, while the same mounted to 9,887 in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), the official added.

The number of cases jumped by 1,762 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 734 cases in the day. Pune city reported 25 deaths and Pimpri Chinchwad 15.

The case count in Pune division is now 1,08,739, while the death toll is 2,899.

The number of positive cases in Nashik division reached 36,367 with 1,236 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 10,773 cases and 264 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 17,379 and 621, respectively, while Latur division reported 6,394 cases and 259 deaths, the official said.

Akola division has so far reported 7,985 cases with 273 deaths, while Nagpur division has registered 7,020 cases and 88 fatalities.

A total of 417 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 49 such patients have died so far, the minister said.

There are 9,25,269 people under home quarantine while 37,944 are in institutional quarantine facilities, he said.

A total of 22,55,701 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the state, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,41,228; deaths 15,576; recoveries 2,76,809; active cases 1,48,537 and people tested so far 22,55,701.