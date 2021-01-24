Maha: 9,105 people take COVID-19 vaccine in Thane so far

Thane: A total of 9,105 health workers have so far taken the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra's Thane district since the launch of the immunisation drive on January 16, an official said on Sunday.



On Saturday, 2,366 health workers, or 102.87 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries, were administered the vaccine at 23 centres in Thane, district health officer Dr Manish Renge said.

The target is to inoculate 100 people at every centre in a day.

So far, 9,105 health workers, or 79.17 per cent of the registered beneficiaries, have been given the vaccine doses in the district since the launch of the drive, the district administration said in a release.

The district has till now reported a total of 2,51,641 COVID-19 cases and 6,109 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.