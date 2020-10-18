Maha: 9,060 Covid cases; 11,204 recover, 150 die

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 9,060 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall tally to 15,95,381, the health department said.



The death of 150 patients due to the pandemic pushed the toll to 42,115, it said in a statement.

As many as 11,204 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count went up to 13,69,810.

There are 1,82,973 active cases in the state now.

According to the department, the recovery rate of the state is 85.86 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, 3,132 cases and 59 deaths were reported during the day. With this, the number of positivecases in MMR reached 5,53,381 and death toll 17,293. Mumbaireported 1,600 new cases on Sunday and 46 deaths, which took the city's case count to 2,41,935 and fatalities to 9,785.

Nagpur city reported 1,082 new cases, Pune city 369, Pimpri Chinchwad 176, Aurangabad city 139 and Nashik city 118 cases, it said.

So far 81,39,466 people have been tested, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases15,95,381, death toll 42,115, recoveries 13,69,810, active cases 1,82,973, people tested so far 81,39,466.