Maha: 728 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally reaches 2,28,588

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 2,28,588 with the addition of 728 new cases of the disease, a district administration official said on Monday.

The district has also reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the toll to 5,677, he said.

Currently, there are 7,946 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,14,965 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.94 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.48 per cent.

The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported in the district so far, the official said.

So far, Kalyan town in the district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 53,896, followed by Thane city-51,216, Navi Mumbai-48,177 and Mira Bhayander-24,132.

Besides, Thane city has so far recorded 1,231 deaths due to coronavirus, followed by Kalyan-1,059, Navi Mumbai-982 and Mira Bhayander-756, the official added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now reported42,740 coronavirus cases and 1,156 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.