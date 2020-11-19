Maha: 618 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 16 more deaths

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,20,798 with the addition of 618 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 5,554 after 16 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Currently, there are 6,069 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,09,175 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.74 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent.

The active cases constitute 2.75 per cent of the total infections reported so far in the district, the official said.

Kalyan in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 52,056, followed by Thane city- 49,261, Navi Mumbai-46,444 and Mira Bhayander-23,467.

Out of the total deaths, Thane city has recorded 1,200, Kalyan-1,031, Navi Mumbai-947 and Mira Bhayander-749, the official added.

In neighbouring Palghar, there have been so far 41,914 cases of COVID-19 and 1,128 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.