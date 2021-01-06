Maha: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad, no fresh death

Aurangabad: Aurangabad has reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 45,949, an official said on Wednesday.

These fresh cases were added on Tuesday, but no new death was recorded, he said.

Till now, 1,209 patients have died due to the viral infection in the district, the official said in a release.

So far, 44,264 patients have recovered from the disease in the district, he said.

There are currently 476 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

With schools reopening for Classes 9 and 10 in the district from Monday, 3,210 teachers and other staff members have undergone COVID-19 tests so far since December 28, 2020.

Eight of them have till now tested positive, he said.

For the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has planned to set up 118 centers where 779 health and other personnel will be deployed, a civic official said.

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.