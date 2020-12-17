Maha: 450 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Thane

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,37,329 with the addition of 450 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

Eleven more patients have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 5,842, he said.

Currently, there are 4,922 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,26,565 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.46 per cent, the mortalityrate is 2.46 per cent, while the active cases comprise 2.07 per cent of the total viral infection cases reported till now, the official said.

Kalyan town in the district so far accounts for 56,039 COVID-19 cases, Thane city-53,784, Navi Mumbai-49,867 and Mira Bhayander-24,944, he said.

Among the fatalities, Thane city has so far recorded 1,278, Kalyan-1,084, Navi Mumbai-1,022 and Mira Bhayander- 774,he added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 43,737 coronavirus cases and 1,174 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.