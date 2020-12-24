Maha: 427 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 2.40 lakh

Thane: The COVID-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,40,203 with the detection of 427 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Thursday.



Nine more people have also died of the disease in the district, raising the toll to 5,901, he said.

As of now, there are 4,240 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,30,062 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.78 per cent, the death rate is 2.46 per cent, while the active cases constitute 1.77 per cent of the total cases reported so far, the official said.

Among cities in the district, Kalyan has so far reported 56,749 coronavirus cases, Thane-54,635, Navi Mumbai- 50,452 and Mira Bhayander-25,167, he said.

Out of the total number of deaths till now, Thane city accounts for 1,293, Kalyan-1,093, Navi Mumbai-1,038 and Mira Bhayander-780,he added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 43,995 cases of coronavirus and 1,180 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.