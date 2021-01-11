Maha: 411 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 411 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,47,113, an official said on Monday.

Eight more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,028, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.44 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,36,931 patients have recovered from the infection in the district and the recovery rate currently stands at 95.88 per cent.

At present, there are 4,154 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,604, while the death toll has reached 1,192, he said.