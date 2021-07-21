Maha: 295 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 295 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,41,259, an official said on Wednesday.



These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,924, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.01 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,764, while the death toll has reached 3,083, another official said.