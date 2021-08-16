Maha: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

Thane: Thane has added 213 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,308, an official said on Monday.



These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which took the death toll in the district to 11,184.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,997, while the death toll has reached 3,249, another official said.