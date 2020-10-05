Maha: 1430 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally reaches 181499

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane reached 1,81,499 with the addition of 1,430 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Monday.

The district also reported 30 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 4,589, he said.



Out of the new cases, 393 were reported from Kalyan town, 373 from Thane city, 285 from Navi Mumbai, and the remaining from other parts of the district, the official said.



As of now, there are 17,634 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,59,276 patients have recovered, he said.



The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.76 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.53 per cent.



So far, Kalyan has reported the maximum number cases at 43,785 in the district, followed by Thane city-38,348 and Navi Mumbai-38,102, the official said.

