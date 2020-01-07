Maha: 12 scrap godowns gutted in fire; none hurt
Thane: A fire destroyed at least 12 godowns, where scrap and other items were stored, in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.
There was no casualty in the mishap, he said.
The fire broke out around 2.15 am in one of the godowns at Khan compound in Shil-Phata area of Mumbra township and spread rapidly to other warehouses in the vicinity, Mumbra fire station officer T M Mishra said.
"At least 12 godowns, where scrap, plastic, paper and other things were stored, were gutted in the blaze. There was no casualty," he said.
Six fire engines managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly five hours, he said, adding that cooling operations were currently underway.
A probe was underway into the cause of the fire, he added.
