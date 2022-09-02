Madhya Pradesh cops nab teen for killing four security guards

Bhopal: Police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old serial killer who allegedly bludgeoned four security guards to death and was driven by an urge to become famous. The teenager, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve from his Aadhaar card, targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal, police said.



The first three killings came in the space of 72 hours earlier in the week, while the fourth victim, from Bhopal, fell prey a few hours before Dhurve was arrested Friday.

Sagar SP Tarun Nayak said Dhurve has confessed to the four murders, adding he was influenced by social media and was dying to become famous. Police are also probing his role in the murder of another security guard in May.

Dhurve was arrested in Bhopal on the basis of the location of a mobile phone which he had picked up from a victim in Sagar, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Police tracked Dhurve, a resident of Sagar district, as he was carrying the mobile phone of the second or third victim, Mishra said.

Dhurve wanted to earn but has a negative mindset. He watched video clips on social media platforms. He doesn't appear to be a psychopath, Sagar range inspector general (IG) Anurag told.

Cops traced Dhurve after an informer told them that someone who looked like the person they were searching for was spotted in the Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal, he said.

It appears Dhurve wanted to get negative publicity and also earn money, he said.