Madhya Pradesh: 15 die, seven injured in road accidents

Bhopal: At least 15 people were killed and seven others injured in road accidents in six districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The road accidents occurred in Satna, Damoh, Mandla, Guna, Datia and Ratlam districts during the past 24 hours.



In Satna district, four persons were killed and one seriously injured when a truck overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw near the Itna river, some 15 km from the Satna district headquarter on Sunday, inspector Devendra Pratap Singh said. The deceased included the driver of the autorickshaw, two women and a boy, he said, adding that the accident occurred when the autorickshaw was trying to overtake the truck.

In Damoh, three persons were killed and two others injured after their motorcycles collided near Laklaka village under the Tejgarh police Station on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Yadav (20), Rajendra Yadav, (28) and Tirath (25), he said. "A critically injured person was shifted to Jabalpur for further treatment, while another one is admitted to the Damoh district hospital," he added.

In another incident, also in the Damoh district, an SUV fell into a river off a bridge under the Kumhari police station area killing one person and injuring another on Sunday morning, Singh said.

In the Mandla district, a speeding tractor overturned on Saturday night, killing three labourers, including a minor, and seriously injuring another person, Bichhia police station in-charge S Ram Maravi said.

The three victims, identified as Sanju Markam (18), Nandu Maravi (18) and Sandeep Dhruve (17), died on the spot, while the injured was admitted to Bichhia Health Centre, he said. In the Guna district, a speeding car crushed two persons to death when they were walking near an agriculture field on Saturday night in the Binaganj area, Chachoda police station in-charge Ravi Gupta informed on Sunday.

In Datia, an unidentified truck driver was killed and another was injured when his vehicle collided with another truck due to fog on Sunday morning on Jhansi Road, a police official said.

In the Ratlam district, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding car in Sailana town on Saturday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Sailana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Kanesh said the deceased, Manisha Parihar (40), was going on a motorcycle with her brother when the car hit them. The woman fell on the road and was run over by the car, he said, adding that the woman's brother sustained injuries and was hospitalised.