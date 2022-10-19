'Made-in-India arms show capacity of Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision of the Indian defence forces to buy a majority of the equipment made in the country shows the capacity of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).



India has made its place despite the monopoly of a few manufacturing companies in the defence sector globally, he said.

This also symbolises the rising confidence on defence materials made in India, he said after inaugurating the Defence Expo 2022, which is aimed at showcasing the country's defence manufacturing capabilities.

The defence exports from India reached about Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22 and "we have set a target to reach Rs 40,000 crore in coming times," he said.

At the event, Modi also laid the foundation stone for a new airbase at Deesa in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat near the India-Pakistan border and said it will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security.

"The country has come a long way as earlier we used to release pigeons and now we release cheetahs," he said.

The PM also laid emphasis on the importance of maritime security and space technology.

The maritime security has emerged as a global priority, he said.

India will also have to increase its preparations looking at the future opportunities in the space sector, he said.

On the issue of maritime security, Modi talked about his vision of the 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' (SAGAR). India's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region is inclusive, he said.

"Today, from international security to global trade, maritime security has emerged as a global priority. The role of the merchant navy has also expanded in the era of globalisation," he said.

"The world's expectations from India have increased, and I assure the world community that India will fulfil them. Therefore, this Defence Expo is also a symbol of global trust towards India," he said.

Modi also talked about India's relationship with Africa and said it is based on the "time-tested trust which is further deepening and touching new dimensions with the passage of time."