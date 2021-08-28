M K Stalin announces Rs 317 cr for Lankan Tamil refugees

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a welfare package of Rs 317 crore, which includes rebuilding houses, for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in Tamil Nadu.

A committee would be set up soon for their welfare, which shall among other things work towards long term solutions on matters like citizenship and making arrangements for those returning to Sri Lanka, Stalin said.

Making a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said Rs 261.54 crore would be for improving infrastructure including reconstruction of houses for those living in camps, Rs 12.25 crore towards ensuring education and job opportunities and Rs 43.61 crore for raising their living standards. Till date, 3,04,269 Lankan Tamils have arrived in Tamil Nadu since 1983 and of them 58,822 people belonging to 18,944 families are housed in 108 camps spread across 29 districts and 34,087 people are living elsewhere after due registration, he said.

Assuring a dignified living for Tamil refugees, Stalin said 7,469 dilapidated tenements in camps would be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 231.54 crore.