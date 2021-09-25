LWE meet: Soren to raise cut in funds for Naxal-hit districts

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to attend a review meeting on 'Left Wing Extremism and related issues on both security and development' in New Delhi on Sunday.



At the meeting, which would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Soren would raise the issues such as the Centre's contribution to the development of tribal areas in the state as well as request for extension of the special central assistance fund for LWE-affected districts in the state.

According to state government officials, the Jharkhand CM, in his address, is slated to draw the attention of all stakeholders about the reduction in Central funds given to states for the systematic development and filling the critical infrastructure gaps in the LWE-affected districts.

Recently, the Centre has cut down the SCA (Special Central Assistance) fund of eight districts of Jharkhand as the state's 16 LWE-affected districts were getting the SCA. The Centre's assistance is used for the augmentation of necessary infrastructure in LWE districts, including roads and communication networks.

Besides, the CM would also present the action taken report against LWE outfits and key steps being taken by the state government to curb Naxal activities in the state, the officials said, adding that the state government has also decided to seek the Centre's contribution towards building necessary infrastructure facilities in tribal areas across the state, which includes construction of roads, assistance for Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya and comprehensive internet and mobile-telecom facility.

Also, issues related to increasing the minimum daily wage of MGNREGA workers and bring it to par with other states will be part of his address.