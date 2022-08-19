Lumpy skin disease: Khattar directs officials to get cows, cattle vaccinated on priority

Chandigarh : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself took command to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease in the state. While presiding over a meeting on Friday, the CM directed the Chief Secretary and the other senior officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps regarding the prevention of the disease. He said that like controlling the spread of the corona epidemic, all the departments have to work together the prevention this disease as well. He directed the Chief Secretary that all the available vaccination for this disease should be procured immediately as per the requirement of the state and the animals across the state should be immediately vaccinated. In this meeting, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister J. P Dalal also connected through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to monitor the day status of containing the spread of lumpy skin disease. He directed the Chief Secretary to immediately hold a meeting of all the District DCs, SPs, and the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps for the prevention of the disease. The Chief Minister has directed the officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to work under the planned strategy to fight with the disease. He said that we have to work in mission mode to fight this disease like we had done during the Covid pandemic. The number of vaccines available in the market should be bought immediately and should be given to infected animals across the state.