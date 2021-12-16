Ludhiana: Channi declares trauma centre

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced to construct a state-of-the-art trauma centre on the name of Bharat Ratna Baba Sahib Dr. BR Ambedkar at Ludhiana. Addressing a gathering after dedicating Ambedkar Bhawan to the masses today, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 4.14 crore to Municipal Corporation Ludhiana for completing the ongoing works at the prestigious Ambedkar Bhawan in the district. In another event in Ludhiana, Channi announced to allot an alternate piece of land to Durga Mata Mandir Management for the construction of an ultra-modern super specialty hospital.



The Chief Minister said that this trauma center will be a real tribute to Baba Sahib Dr. Ambedkar and will come over at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He said that apart from it Rs 10 crore has been spent to date on Ambedkar Bhawan out of which Rs 4 crore has been contributed by GLADA, Rs 1.65 crore by Ludhiana Improvement Trust, and remaining by MC Ludniana. CM Channi said that Ground floor hall with a capacity of 500 people was already complete along with Basement parking for vehicles. He said that the state government will bear the entire expenditure for the construction of the first floor of indoor adding that the state of art hall will be fully soundproof.