Lt Governor hopeful of discernible change in next few months in J&K
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has said his administration is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and a discernible change would be visible on the ground in the union territory in the next few months.
He also said the government alone cannot sustain the economy and it is the entrepreneurs who drive the economic engine of a country, emphasising that the dream of a five trillion USD economy will be a reality if the energy of youth is harnessed to its full potential.
"The government is committed to strengthening the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir and is always open to the ideas which can take this march forward...the government is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and in the coming few months, a discernible change would be visible on the ground," Murmu said at a function at Bari Brahmana in Samba district.
In a boost to entrepreneurship and silk farming in the Jammu region, the Lt Governor inaugurated the newly-constructed, state-of-the-art administrative cum faculty block of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), besides a government silk weaving factory and silk filatures facility at Bari Brahmana.
The Lt Governor emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and exhorted the youth to learn from the success stories to make a difference.
"There is no dearth of talent and only a little hand-holding of the youth is required to give them a purposeful direction," he said and advised the EDI officials to ensure advanced skill development and specialised training to the youth in consonance with the emerging requirements. While launching a book on the success stories of entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor appreciated the local entrepreneurs for scripting these success stories and felicitated them for achieving exceptional milestones in their respective ventures.
