Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as the new General Officer Commanding of the strategically located Chinar Corps, which mans the Line of Control with Pakistan besides countering terrorism in the hinterland.



Lt Gen Aujla took over from Lt Gen D P Pandey.

Commissioned in the Army on December 19, 1987, Lt Gen Aujla had three earlier postings in Kashmir, including as the Brigadier General (Operations) from 2016 to 2018 when the valley was reeling under a spate of separatist-sponsored protests following the death of Burhan Wani, poster boy of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Having awarded with Yudh Sewa Medal, Sena Medal and Vashisht Sewa Medal, he has served as Company Commander (between 1994-2004 ) in Kashmir Valley, commanded prestigious Infantry Brigade (2013-15 ) and Infantry Division (2019-2020 ) along the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

A fourth generation army officer, Lt Gen Aujla was serving as Major General General Staff (Operations) at the northern command headquarters located in Udhampur.

Being the second GoC to assume charge of Kashmir-based XV Corps in the last three years from Rajputana Refiles, the officer has been an instructor in Commando wing, Infantry School responsible for conduct of commando training, arguably the toughest military course. Lt Gen K J S Dhillon was the other GoC from Rajputana Rifles.

The Srinagar-based spokesman of the Army issued a statement on the outgoing GoC Lt Gen Pandey and said his tenure "has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control (LoC), as well as in hinterland" and synergising efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir.

Relentless operations, in tandem with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other CAPFs, based on hard intelligence were carried out to neutralise terrorists, with minimum collateral damage and zero civilian fatalities, the spokesman said.

The approach also included outreach to families, including those of active terrorists to minimise recruitment and induce surrenders amongst local terrorists. Various programmes were incorporated to stymie radicalisation and incitement being carried out by 'White Collar Terrorists' to misguide and force the youth of Kashmir onto the path of violence.

The conflict entrepreneurs were targeted, while simultaneously engaging youth through various initiatives, extending myriad platforms to showcase their talent, ranging from sports to cultural arenas. The efforts have borne fruits, with the terrorists' number dwindling to an all-time low of 150, the spokesman said.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work. He appreciated Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs, civil administration and community members for their relentless support in the joint effort towards peace and prosperity in J-K.