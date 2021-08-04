LS nod to Bill to prohibit strikes by those engaged in essential defence services

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in essential defence services.

Amid protests by some opposition members on the intent of the bill, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, who piloted the measure, informed the House that the "biggest thing" is that "we have taken a decision to add a sunset clause in this (bill)".

A sunset clause gives an expiry date to a law.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he wants to assure the House that after the parliamentary nod and presidential assent, the Act will become effective only when it is invoked.

It may so happen that there is no need to invoke this Act, he said, adding that the law "will be effective for only a year".

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 seeks to replace an ordinance issued in June.

As the minister was speaking, opposition members continued their protests over Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issues.

N K Premachandran (RSP) was of the view that such an important Bill should not be passed amid the din.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed the bill as "draconian" and said that it should not be passed when the House is "not in order".

TMC's Saugata Roy alleged the measure is "anti-labour".

The defence minister said the Bill has been brought keeping in mind the security of the nation and the importance of the legislation should be understood. "Keeping in mind national security, I request you to pass this Bill," he told the Lower House.

MoS Defence Bhatt said there was no intention to harm the interests of government employees. He said discussions have been held with the employees' organisations in a cordial atmosphere.

The bill was later passed by a voice vote amid continuous uproar by opposition members.

As per the Statements of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Indian Ordnance Factories is the oldest and largest industrial set up which functions under the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence.