LS logs lesser productivity than previous five seasons

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before schedule, after Opposition members' protests over the alleged Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19, Speaker Om Birla said that he was "extremely hurt" and voiced hope that parties will, through consensus, ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House.



While addressing a press conference, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "I am pained with continuous disruptions of the House. I don't have words to express my anguish over the ruckus in the House… I am extremely hurt."

Expressing anguish over the disruptions in Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon Session, Birla said that the Lok Sabha functioned for 21 hours and 14 minutes against the stipulated time of 96 hours during the monsoon session.

The House couldn't work for 74 hours and 46 minutes out of the quorum of 96 working hours. The productivity of House recorded at 22 per cent, which is lowest in comparison to previous five sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The last year's monsoon session, which was also held amid Covid-19 restrictions in September, was more productive than the present session as Lok Sabha had reported 167 per cent productivity and 100.47 per cent productivity was registered in Rajya Sabha. Though, the session was curtailed by eight days, 25 Bills were passed in the 18-day session.

However, the House managed to pass 20 Bills and introduced 13 legislations. In the first session, the highest 35 Bills were passed and 33 legislations were introduced. During the Monsoon Session, neither any Private Members' Bill was introduced nor passed. Also, not even a single matter of urgent public importance was raised during the Zero Hour of Monsoon Session.

Interestingly, except the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 popularly known as 'OBC Bill, most of the Bills were passed within minutes and without any debate.

Despite repeated interruptions, 66 starred questions were orally answered and 3,680 unstarred questions were admitted. Besides, 331 matters of public importance were raised under Rule 377.

Expressing his satisfaction over it, Birla said, "The House has received replies from the government on 98 per cent matters raised under Rule 377, while standing committees presented 60 reports to the House and 52 statements, excluding the statements of the Parliamentary Affairs on Business of the House. A total number of 1243 papers were laid on the table of the House."

However, Birla maintained that every effort is being taken to ensure that new Parliament building gets ready before August 15 next year.

The Speaker further said that he will call a meeting of leaders of all parties to build consensus on ways to ensure that rules are strictly followed and to discuss stringent action against habitual offenders.

Birla said that the people of the country expect Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, to function so that elected representatives can raise matters of public concern and feel saddened when it does not happen.