LS creates a record, takes all 20 questions in Q Hour

New Delhi: Even though there was no discussion over the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House created a new record on Monday by taking up all 20 questions listed during the Question Hour.



It's for the third time in the history of Lok Sabha that all 20 questions have been taken up during the one hour of Question Hour. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had taken all the questions listed during the Question Hour on November 27, 2019, and March 14, 1972.

The first question of the day was raised by CPI(M) MP PR Natarajan, who represents Coimbatore parliamentary constituency, about the contribution being made by the NDA government in STRIVE Scheme in the last seven years.

The last question (20th) was raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who represents Godda parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. Dubey asked the Education Minister whether the government would ask states to include Bhojpuri in the syllabus from Class-1 to Class-12 in CBSE and colleges.

On Monday, the questions related to the ministries of Labour and Employment, Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were taken up.

Interestingly, on the historic day, nine BJP members were absent from the House during the Question Hour. BJP MPs who were not present in the House include BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh, Tejasvi Surya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Vinod Kumar, Sukanta Majumdar and PP Chaudhary.