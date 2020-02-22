Low lying India's enemies may strike anytime: Kishan Reddy
Chennai: India's enemies - internal and external -- may be lying low now due to unfavourable atmosphere but may strike at anytime, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.
Speaking at the passing out parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Arakkonam near here Reddy said India's internal and external enemies may be lying low now owing to tough system at the helm of affairs making the atmosphere unfavourable.
"But they may strike anytime. Enemies of the nation may come with new ways to disrupt the progress. They are clever and crafty. They may even use modern technology," as we have seen in some of the instances in the past," he warned.
Reddy said: "Ever since Narendra Modi government has taken over in 2014, we have adopted zero tolerance towards terrorism, Naxalism and any form of violence."
"You may all have noticed, there has been significant and perceptible reduction in naxal or terror induced violence. Reduction in number of incidents does not mean, that there are no internal or external enemies," he added.
Reddy told the trainees that they can overcome the nation's enemies by combining alertness and acumen.
"So, don't think after stepping out of the academy, your study part will come to an end. In fact, it begins now. Learn about new technologies, the clever and crafty ways with which the enemy may surprise us," Reddy said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Of mysticism and magic - Bhutan22 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Rama, the vanquisher of Tataka22 Feb 2020 1:26 PM GMT
Peeling back the veneer22 Feb 2020 1:22 PM GMT
Matters of the Heart22 Feb 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Love in the time of WhatsApp22 Feb 2020 1:12 PM GMT